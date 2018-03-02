Reds' Michael Lorenzen: Fastball command off
Lorenzen allowed five runs on five hits and two walks in 1.2 innings Thursday against the White Sox. Lorenzen struggled with his fastball, MLB.com's Mark Sheldon reports. "It's my best pitch. When you're not able to command it, you have to rely on your secondary stuff," Lorenzen said. "I need to command the fastball."
Lorenzen has been working on his mechanics this spring, in part to account for how sore he felt over the second half of the 2017 season. He's still in the mix for a rotation spot, but the odds could be stacked against him. Unlike some of the other rotation candidates for the Reds, Lorenzen would likely revert back to the bullpen if he doesn't win that rotation spot.
