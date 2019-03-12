Lorenzen struck out two in a perfect fifth inning and struck out in his lone at-bat in Monday's 5-5 exhibition tie with the Indians.

The Reds had teased the idea of making Lorenzen a two-way player earlier in the spring and committed to it for the first time Monday. After pitching a spotless frame, Lorenzen checked into center field in the sixth inning and looked like a natural on the defense end while fielding the two balls that came his way, though he did miss a cut-off man on a throw to third base. According to Mark Sheldon of MLB.com, manager David Bell said after the game that he plans to get Lorenzen a few more reps in center during camp, but the 27-year-old remains likely to see the overwhelming share of his action in 2019 as a reliever and occasional pinch-hitter.