Lorenzen has found a nice in long relief and occasional spot starts, including a 3.1-inning outing on Friday against the Twins where he got the win. He finished the regular season with mediocre ratios (4.28 ERA, 1.40 WHIP), with most of the damage going in the first couple of weeks.

He'll continue in a relief role in the first round of the playoffs against the Braves, as the Reds will be able to run out their top three starters in Trevor Bauer, Luis Castillo and Sonny Gray for the three-game series.