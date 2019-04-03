Lorenzen gave up the go-ahead homer to the Brewers' Orlando Arcia in Tuesday's loss. He also allowed two walks after that, but those didn't come around to score.

Lorenzen came in with the game tied 1-1, two men on and two outs. Arcia had been 0-for-16 on the season before his opposite field shot. Lorenzen had been dominant in his previous outing against the Pirates, so don't read too much into this bad outing.