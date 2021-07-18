Reds manager David Bell said after Sunday's 8-0 loss to the Brewers that Lorenzen (hamstring) will be placed on the 10-day injured list prior to Monday's series opener versus the Mets, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

After a prolonged stint on the 60-day IL due to a shoulder strain suffered in spring training, Lorenzen was finally cleared to make his season debut with the Reds coming out of the All-Star break. He tossed a clean inning out of the bullpen in Saturday's 7-4 loss, but he strained his right hamstring during the appearance and will face another shutdown. The Reds haven't revealed the extent of his injury, but hamstring strains often carry volatile recovery timelines.