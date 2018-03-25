Lorenzen (shoulder) is set to open the season on the disabled list, John Fay of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Lorenzen hasn't resumed throwing since being shut down Monday with a right shoulder strain and the Reds won't rush him back to action with Opening Day creeping closer. The right-hander had been competing for a starting spot in spring training, but once he's healthy, Lorenzen will likely head back to the bullpen, where he'll fill a key setup role in front of closer Raisel Iglesias.