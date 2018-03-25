Reds' Michael Lorenzen: Headed for DL
Lorenzen (shoulder) is set to open the season on the disabled list, John Fay of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
Lorenzen hasn't resumed throwing since being shut down Monday with a right shoulder strain and the Reds won't rush him back to action with Opening Day creeping closer. The right-hander had been competing for a starting spot in spring training, but once he's healthy, Lorenzen will likely head back to the bullpen, where he'll fill a key setup role in front of closer Raisel Iglesias.
