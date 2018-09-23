Lorenzen (3-2) surrendered four runs on nine hits and two walks across four innings and was saddled with the loss Sunday against Miami.

Lorenzen gave up all four runs in the third inning on two hits. He'd exit the game with a 4-0 lead after throwing 41 of 65 pitches for strikes. The 22-year-old made just his second start of the 2018 campaign in the series finale, and he's slated to close out Cincinnati's season Sunday against the Pirates.