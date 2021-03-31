Reds pitching coach Derek Johnson said Lorenzen (shoulder) won't be ready for the start of the season after experiencing a small setback in his rehab program, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Cincinnati hasn't established a firm timeline for when Lorenzen will be ready to make his season debut, but he'll almost certainly get placed on the 10-day injured list before the Reds finalize their Opening Day roster. With Sonny Gray (back) also set to begin the season on the shelf, the Reds will turn to Jeff Hoffman and Jose De Leon to fill the two openings in the rotation.