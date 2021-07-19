The Reds officially placed Lorenzen (hamstring) on the 10-day injured list Monday.
Lorenzen sustained the injury during his first appearance of the season Saturday, after a shoulder strain had kept him on the shelf for the entire first half. He'll presumably require a shorter period of time to recover from the hamstring injury, but the Reds have yet to offer a concrete timeline for his return to the big club. The Reds called up R.J. Alaniz from Triple-A Louisville to take Lorenzen's spot on the active roster and in the bullpen.