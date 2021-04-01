Lorenzen (shoulder) has been placed on the 10-day injured list, retroactive to March 29.
Lorenzen dealt with a right shoulder strain late in camp and recently experienced a small setback in his rehab program. It's not yet clear when the right-hander will be able to make his season debut, but Jeff Hoffman and Jose De Leon will fill in as starters while Lorenzen and Sonny Gray (back) are unavailable.
