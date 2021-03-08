Lorenzen is the leading candidate to win the Reds' fifth starter job, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. "(Lorenzen's) in a good position to earn a starting spot, but we have a long way to go," manager David Bell said Friday. "It's a question as what's best for our team, best for our pitching staff. A lot goes into that, it's not just about any one pitcher."

Tejay Antone turned a lot of heads with his first spring training performance, and Lorenzen struggled a little bit as he purposefully backed off his velocity a little bit. With this battle, as with many other spring training job battles, it serves well to remember that Opening Day is a starting point, not the finish line. It's still possible for both Lorenzen and Antone to start in the long run, even if it doesn't start off that way.