Reds' Michael Lorenzen: Makes spring training debut
Lorenzen allowed one earned run over two innings in his spring training debut Saturday, with two hits and no walks allowed, striking out three. Lorenzen was pleased with his outing afterward, MLB.com's Mark Sheldon reports. "It felt great," Lorenzen said. "A lot of weak contact, tons of ground balls, ground-ball outs and strikeouts. That's what I'm looking for, especially at Great American Ball Park. I threw everything that I have to offer. Everything felt crisp, good."
Lorenzen is competing for one of the two open rotation spots with the Reds, and though he is considered a long shot for the role, this outing didn't hurt him. "The only thing that I'm going to go into my next bullpen is fastball command and just getting the timing down," Lorenzen said. "It's all timing and sequencing. It's going to get a lot more crisp."
