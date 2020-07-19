Lorenezen is dealing with some soreness in his right forearm, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.
The issue cropped up after experimenting with a new pitch grip, so the 28-year-old is taking it easy for a couple days. Manager David Bell downplayed the injury, but Lorenzen only has a few days to get back on the mound before Friday's season opener against the Tigers.
