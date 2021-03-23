Lorenzen (shoulder) may not need to miss any time at the start of the season, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Lorenzen was diagnosed with a shoulder strain Saturday, but the Reds evidently aren't too concerned about the issue. Both Lorenzen and Tejay Antone (hip) are in the mix as either a fifth starter or a high-leverage reliever, and both are battling minor injuries, but the Reds remain positive about the pair. It's possible that whoever wins the rotation spot may see their workload slightly reduced to start the year due to their disrupted buildup.