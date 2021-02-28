The Reds might choose to use Lorenzen in a bullpen role, even if he pitches well as a starter in spring training, if they decide they need him more as a reliever, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. "It's got to be about what is the best thing for our team to maximize the chances for us to win," pitching coach Derek Johnson said. "I certainly think he can be a starter. I think he'd be a good one. I also think he's a pretty good reliever and if that's the case and we really need him in that spot, that may be the direction that we have to go."

The Reds are sort of locked in with Wade Miley as the fourth starter, at least to begin the season, as he's less suited to relieving. That leaves one starting slot open between Lorenzen, Tejay Antone, Jose De Leon and Jeff Hoffman. The Reds might ultimately decided they're better balanced with Lorenzen beginning the year in the bullpen and Antone starting, for instance. The team has suggested that they'd prefer a five-man rotation over a six-man one, at least for now.