Lorenzen had a minor procedure on his left knee this offseason that included a PRP injection to address patellar tendinitis there, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
Lorenzen saw a doctor last week and had the knee rehab and strengthening declared a success. Lorenzen had been dealing with the tendinitis the last two seasons, mostly when playing the outfield and running the bases. He should be able to give starting pitching a full go this spring.
