Lorenzen threw 3.1 scoreless innings in Thursday's loss to the Pirates, allowing just one hit while striking out two.

This was Lorenzen's first outing since getting blown up by the Brewers on Sunday, and just his second appearance in eight where he didn't allow a run. He and Cody Reed combined for six innings after Anthony DeSclafani allowed nine runs over two innings, saving the rest of the bullpen.