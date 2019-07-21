Lorenzen gave up a run on a hit and a walk over two innings of relief while striking out two to record his sixth save of the season in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Cardinals.

Raisel Iglesias just returned from the paternity list but was deemed not ready to pitch Saturday, leaving Lorenzen to not only close but act as his own setup man as well. The 27-year-old now sports a 3.55 ERA and 51:14 K:BB through 50.2 innings and has seven holds to go with his saves in 45 appearances.