Reds' Michael Lorenzen: Nabs sixth save
Lorenzen gave up a run on a hit and a walk over two innings of relief while striking out two to record his sixth save of the season in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Cardinals.
Raisel Iglesias just returned from the paternity list but was deemed not ready to pitch Saturday, leaving Lorenzen to not only close but act as his own setup man as well. The 27-year-old now sports a 3.55 ERA and 51:14 K:BB through 50.2 innings and has seven holds to go with his saves in 45 appearances.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy trade chart: Lance Lynn rising
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Week 18 Preview: Top 10 sleeper hitters
The Rangers picked a fine time to have favorable matchups, what with the return of Hunter Pence...
-
Week 18 Preview: Two-start pitchers
There's no shortage of two-start pitchers in Week 18, but the most usable ones are widely owned....
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings for Week 18
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
10 impacted by trade deadline
Player movement often has a hand in reshaping player value, and never is it more evident than...
-
Waivers: More Santana, Lowe?
Jose Ramirez and Noah Syndergaard are beginning to look like their old selves again. Jurickson...