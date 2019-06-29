Lorenzen gave up a hit over 1.2 scoreless innings while striking out two to record his fifth save of the season in Friday's 6-3 win over the Cubs.

While the Reds insist that Raisel Iglesias is still their closer, it can't be ignored that the 29-year-old Cuban hasn't notched a save since June 9, while Lorenzen has picked up three in that time. On the year, he now sports a 3.00 ERA and 41:12 K:BB through 42 innings -- solid numbers, but apparently not dominant enough to officially wrest away ninth-inning duties yet.