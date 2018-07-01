Reds' Michael Lorenzen: No plans for role change
Despite Lorenzen hitting a pinch-hit grand slam in Saturday's win over the Brewers, the Reds are not planning to change Lorenzen's role, MLB.com's Mark Sheldon reports. "I think the way you use Mike is kind of what we're doing," Reds interim manager Jim Riggleman said on Sunday. "Try to pitch him in two- or three-inning segments where we're not going to use him the next day and/or two days, and then have him available to hit when needed. ... We don't have any thoughts or plans yet to even discuss doing anything with him except what we're doing now. We're not going to look to have him start a game at something other than pitcher."
Lorenzen now has three homers on the season including two as a pinch hitter the last two games. But while his bat gives the Reds more flexibility, including the ability to avoid double-switching when he comes into games, he won't be a two-way player anytime soon.
