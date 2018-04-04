Lorenzen (shoulder) has yet to begin a throwing program, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

Lorenzen started the season on the disabled list after suffering a shoulder strain in mid-March and the Reds are expressing caution to limit potential aggravation of the injury. The 26-year-old's current recovery timetable remains murky, but a follow-up exam Wednesday could provide some clarity.

