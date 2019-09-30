Reds' Michael Lorenzen: Notches save in finale
Lorenzen worked around a base hit to turn in a scoreless bottom of the ninth and claim his seventh save of the season Sunday in the Reds' 3-1 win over the Pirates.
Though the 27-year-old had been seeing increased work in the outfield in September, he was still effective when called upon in relief. After another strong showing in the season finale, Lorenzen wrapped up the campaign with a 2.92 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 85:28 K:BB in 83.1 innings. Should the Reds elect to move on from closer Raisel Iglesias during the offseason, Lorenzen would likely represent the top internal candidate to fill the vacancy.
More News
-
Reds' Michael Lorenzen: Rejoins Friday's lineup•
-
Reds' Michael Lorenzen: Battling flu-like symptoms•
-
Reds' Michael Lorenzen: Out of lineup again Saturday•
-
Reds' Michael Lorenzen: Not starting Friday•
-
Reds' Michael Lorenzen: Situated on bench•
-
Reds' Michael Lorenzen: Third straight start in center•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Early outfield rankings for 2020
The top five picks in most every 2020 draft figure to be outfielders, but how does the position...
-
Early shortstop rankings for 2020
Shortstop just seems to get better and better, and it's now a position where you're likely...
-
Early third base rankings for 2020
In the juiced ball era, every position is deep. But none is as deep as third base, where revealing...
-
Waivers: Hampson comes through
Turns out Jose Ramirez's injury wasn't a season-ender after all. Is he worth a gamble for the...
-
Week 27 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The final week of the regular season presents many unknowns. But Scott White says it's best...
-
Week 27 Preview: Two-start pitchers
In the final week of the regular season, probable pitchers are mere suggestions. Scott White...