Lorenzen worked around a base hit to turn in a scoreless bottom of the ninth and claim his seventh save of the season Sunday in the Reds' 3-1 win over the Pirates.

Though the 27-year-old had been seeing increased work in the outfield in September, he was still effective when called upon in relief. After another strong showing in the season finale, Lorenzen wrapped up the campaign with a 2.92 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 85:28 K:BB in 83.1 innings. Should the Reds elect to move on from closer Raisel Iglesias during the offseason, Lorenzen would likely represent the top internal candidate to fill the vacancy.