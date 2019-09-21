Lorenzen is not in the starting lineup for Saturday's game against the Mets.

Lorenzen is an exceptional athlete and his ability to pinch hit and play center field in addition to pitch is quite valuable to the Reds, but realistically, he's not a good enough hitter to be a regular in the lineup. He's gone just 3-for-24 with a homer and seven strikeouts this month. Brian O'Grady is starting in center field Saturday and it figures to be mostly O'Grady and Phillip Ervin over the final week of the season.