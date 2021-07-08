Lorenzen (shoulder) won't rejoin the Reds until after the All-Star break, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

The Reds were optimistic that Lorenzen could have been reinstated from the 10-day injured list as early as Saturday, but he'll remain on his rehab assignment during the All-Star break. Manager David Bell didn't sound concerned about the right-hander's status Thursday but said that keeping him out through the All-Star break will allow for the team to use him without limitations once he returns.