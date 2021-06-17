Lorenzen (shoulder) is expected to return from the injured list after the All-Star break, which runs July 12-15, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

The 29-year-old has been sidelined all season while recovering from a shoulder strain suffered late in spring training, and he won't see game action until the second half. Lorenzen has recently been throwing bullpen sessions and figures to require a rehab assignment before being activated. He was competing for a rotation spot in the spring, but he'll work as a reliever given Cincinnati's severe bullpen struggles.