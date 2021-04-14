The Reds transferred Lorenzen (shoulder) to the 60-day injured list Wednesday.
Though Cincinnati will soon get a boost in the rotation with Sonny Gray (back) on track to make his season debut Saturday, Lorenzen's ongoing recovery from his injury will leave the team without one of its projected starters until at least late May. The Reds haven't suggested that Lorenzen has hit a setback in his rehab program, but the ramp-up process has been slower than anticipated, as he has yet to get back on a mound since being diagnosed with the strained shoulder late in spring training. Lorenzen's extended absence should give Jeff Hoffman a longer leash as Cincinnati's fifth starter.