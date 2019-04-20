Reds' Michael Lorenzen: Picks up save in extras
Lorenzen recorded the final out of Friday's game against the Padres to earn his first save of the season. He allowed one hit.
He got Wil Myers swinging to preserve a one-run lead after Cincinnati jumped out in front in the top of the 11th. It was Lorenzen's fourth career save. Raisel Iglesias, the team's primary closer, worked the ninth in a tie game. Lorenzen has seen quite a bit of time in mop-up duty this season -- he does not have a hold through eight appearances.
