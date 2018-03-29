Reds' Michael Lorenzen: Placed on 10-day DL
Lorenzen (shoulder) was placed on the 10-day DL.
This does not come as a surprise as he suffered a shoulder strain a little over a week ago. Given the nature of his injury, he will likely require more than the minimum 10 days to get right. When healthy he will occupy a setup role for the Reds.
