Lorenzen played an inning in right field in Monday's blowout loss to the Indians.

Making matters even more surreal, the Reds used a position player, Brandon Dixon, to pitch that same inning. Interim manager Jim Riggleman wanted to save Lorenzen for the next game because it was a blowout, but would have used him had the Reds scored more in the bottom of the eighth.

