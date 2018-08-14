Reds' Michael Lorenzen: Plays right field Monday night
Lorenzen played an inning in right field in Monday's blowout loss to the Indians.
Making matters even more surreal, the Reds used a position player, Brandon Dixon, to pitch that same inning. Interim manager Jim Riggleman wanted to save Lorenzen for the next game because it was a blowout, but would have used him had the Reds scored more in the bottom of the eighth.
