Reds' Michael Lorenzen: Posts third save
Lorenzen recorded the final two out of the ninth, striking out one batter, during a 3-2 victory against the Astros to register his third save of the season Monday.
Reds closer Raisel Iglesias came in with one out and the tying run on first during the eighth. He faced three batters in that frame and then the first two hitters of the ninth, but after throwing 21 pitches, Reds manager David Bell surprisingly went to Lorenzen for the final two outs. This is obviously a situation to monitor moving forward. Lorenzen is 3-for-4 in save opportunities this season with a 3.13 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and 38 strikeouts in 37.1 innings.
