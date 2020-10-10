Lorenzen will be under consideration to start for the Reds next season, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports. There could be two openings in the Reds rotation, as both Trevor Bauer and Anthony DeSclafani are free agents.

Lorenzen finished the season in a hybrid role for the Reds, making two spot starts along with a number of long relief outings. "I think he set himself up to be looked at next year as a possible solution for our starting five," Reds pitching coach Derek Johnson said. "I know he wants to do that, and I don't think it's been any secret that he wants to do that. He's put himself in that position to potentially do that. I think there is some competition there for him."