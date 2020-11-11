Lorenzen said Wednesday that he will report to Cincinnati's spring training as a starting pitcher, and he expects to be a full-time member of the rotation in 2021, Jon Morosi of MLB Network reports.

Like most pitching prospects, Lorenzen was developed as a starter during his minor-league career, and he made 21 starts during his first season in the majors in 2015 before converting to a bullpen role. The 28-year-old has been mostly dependable in that capacity the past five seasons, but he showed some renewed signs of promise as a starter in September when called upon to fill in for the injured Sonny Gray. Lorenzen covered 9.2 innings and gave up three runs on seven hits and two walks while striking out 14 over his two spot starts, and the pair of strong performances apparently convinced him to pursue a return to the rotation. Cincinnati is still expected to try and re-sign ace Trevor Bauer or perhaps pursue more affordable arms this offseason, so Lorenzen will still likely need to impress in spring training to ensure he breaks camp in a starting role.