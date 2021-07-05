Lorenzen (shoulder) was transferred Monday to Triple-A Louisville to continue his rehab assignment.
The righty appeared in one game during his previous stop at the Arizona Complex League, throwing a perfect, two-strikeout inning July 1. It's unclear how much work Lorenzen, who hasn't made a big-league appearance in 2021 due to a right shoulder strain, will require at Louisville, but he is certainly approaching his return to the Reds.
