Manager David Bell said Tuesday that Lorenzen (hamstring) has been able to play catch, and that he could throw a bullpen within the next week to 10 days, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Bell noted that the right-hander isn't yet able to throw off a mound because the hamstring issue is preventing him from being able to properly push off. The fact that he's playing catch already is encouraging, however, so it seems more than likely that his IL stint will be on the shorter side. If Lorenzen is indeed able to get a bullpen under his within the next 10 days, an early-August activation seems within the realm of possibility,