Lorenzen gave up three earned runs on three hits over 1.1 innings Friday against Arizona, throwing his fastball around 93 mph, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Lorenzen was throwing around 97 mph last season, but is purposefully backing off a little on his fastball and throwing more breaking pitches in order to build up as a starter this season. He's battling with Tejay Antone and Jose De Leon to be the Reds' fifth starter.