Reds' Michael Lorenzen: Re-signs with Reds
Lorenzen and the Reds reached an agreement Friday on a one-year, $1.95 million deal, avoiding arbitration, Robert Murray of The Athletic reports.
Lorenzen threw 81 innings for the Reds last season, finishing with a 3.11 ERA, though a modest 15.7 percent strikeout rate and an unimpressive 9.9 percent walk rate suggest that some regression may be coming. His role may be expanded this season, with the Reds talking about using him in the outfield occasionally to take advantage of a bat which has produced a 101 wRC+ (.250/.276/.500) and six homers in 92 major-league plate appearances.
