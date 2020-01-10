Play

Lorenzen agreed to a one-year, $3.725 million deal with the Reds on Friday, avoiding arbitration, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

This represents a sizable raise over the $1.95 million figure he settled for last offseason. He will have one final run in the arbitration process next offseason before hitting the open market after the 2021 season.

