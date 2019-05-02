Lorenzen didn't allow a baserunner and struck out one to record the save Wednesday against the Mets.

With Raisel Iglesias having pitched back-to-back nights, the Reds turned to Lorenzen for the save chance Wednesday. He came through, recording a strikeout and two flyouts to collect his second save of the season. Lorenzen is unlikely to rack up a ton of save opportunities this season, and though he has a 1.08 ERA, his 1.32 WHIP and six walks across 16.2 innings suggest he may be in line to allow a few more earned runs than he has early on.