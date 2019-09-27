Play

Lorenzen (illness) is starting in center field and batting seventh Friday at Pittsburgh.

Lorenzen took some time off to recover from flu-like symptoms last weekend, but he delivered a scoreless frame Thursday and returns to the starting nine a day later. The 27-year-old is 3-for-26 in September and has a .195/.283/.317 slash line with one home run in 46 plate appearances this season.

