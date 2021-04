Lorenzen (shoulder) received a platelet-rich plasma injection for his right shoulder strain and is resting for now, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports. "It's super early, so I'm just trying not to move it around, let the PRP kind of soak into the right places," Lorenzen said.

Lorenzen is eligible to return on May 31st, but the Reds are hoping for an early June return without any setbacks. He's still hoping to return as a starter, but that's too far out for the Reds to guarantee at this point.