Lorenzen (shoulder) will operate as a reliever when he returns from the injured list, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

The 29-year-old received a second platelet-rich plasma injection for his right shoulder strain in early May and has been throwing off flat ground, and not having to ramp up to a starter's workload could hasten his return to the active roster. Lorenzen has primarily worked out of the bullpen since making 21 starts as a rookie, and he was a high-leverage piece for the Reds in 2019 with seven saves, 21 holds, a 2.92 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 85:28 K:BB over 83.1 innings. He could be activated from the injured list around the All-Star break in mid-July.