Lorenzen (shoulder) will return from the 60-day IL on Friday, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

With Tejay Antone, Lucas Sims and now Art Warren all out, the Reds' bullpen could really use the reinforcement from Lorenzen. Because he's on the 60-day IL, the Reds still have to make room on the 40-man roster for Lorenzen.