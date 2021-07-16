Lorenzen (shoulder) was activated off the 60-day injured list Friday, Charlie Goldsmith of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
Lorenzen has been out all year after straining his shoulder late in spring training. He was in the mix for the fifth starter job in camp, but it looks as though he'll be a reliever for now, as he hasn't thrown more than two innings in any of his five rehab appearances. It's possible he finds his way to a fantasy-relevant role as part of the Reds' closer committee, however, especially with Lucas Sims (elbow) and Tejay Antone (forearm) both sidelined.