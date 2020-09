Lorenzen threw four scoreless innings in relief in Monday's loss to the Cardinals, striking out three while allowing two hits and a walk.

While this was a huge effort to save the rest of the bullpen, it's not very good for Lorenzen's fantasy value. He's not going to be available for a few days, plus the Reds went out and acquired Archie Bradley, who presumably will be ahead of Lorenzen in the pecking order should anything happen to Raisel Iglesias.