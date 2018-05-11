Lorenzen (shoulder) is scheduled to begin a minor-league rehab assignment at Double-A Pensacola on Monday, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Lorenzen threw live batting practice this past Monday, and he will now take the next step and begin a minor-league rehab assignment at Double-A. Assuming all goes well in Pensacola, the 26-year-old should be right on track for a late-May return. Once he's back, Lorenzen will look to improve upon the 6.32 ERA he posted in the second half of last season.

