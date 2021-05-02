Lorenzen (shoulder) had a second platelet-rich plasma injection recently, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports. He has not yet begun a throwing program. "He's going to be in Arizona completing his rehab process," manager David Bell said. "He's healing up. He's still on track. He did respond well to the treatments he's had, and we're hoping to have him back in the next couple of months."

The lack of a throwing program so far suggests that it's going to be awhile before we see Lorenzen - we could see this ending up as a longer absence than the minimum 60 days.