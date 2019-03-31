The Reds used Lorenzen as a pinch-runner in Thursday's Opening Day win and kept him in center field afterward, moving Scott Schebler over to left field, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

Reds manager David Bell said that they wouldn't use Lorenzen as a starter in center field in the near future, because the Reds have so many other outfield options, but they wouldn't be opposed to that in the long-term.