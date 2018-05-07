Reds' Michael Lorenzen: Set for live batting practice Monday
Lorenzen (shoulder) is scheduled to throw live batting practice Monday.
Lorenzen will ramp things up after getting through a 40-pitch bullpen unscathed over the weekend. The 26-year-old, who has been sidelined all season with a shoulder strain, is on track to return towards the end of May. That said, he'll lively need to complete a minor-league rehab assignment before being activated.
