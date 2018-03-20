Lorenzen was shut down from throwing after being diagnosed with a strained teres major muscle near his right shoulder Monday, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic Cincinnati reports.

At this point in time it's unclear if Lorenzen will open the year on the DL, as the Reds are still trying to determine the severity of his strain. However, manager Bryan Price indicated that although Lorenzen was seen as a candidate to open the year in Cincinnati's rotation, he'll head to the bullpen once healthy. Over four games (9.2 innings) this spring, Lorenzen had given up nine runs on 13 hits and six walks.