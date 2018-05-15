Lorenzen (shoulder) tossed a scoreless inning with a strikeout in his first rehab appearance Monday with Double-A Pensacola, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic Cincinnati reports.

Lorenzen is likely to make three more rehab appearances before making a return to the majors, so expect him to remain in the minors for roughly another week if things go according to plan. Expect Lorenzen to work in middle relief for the Reds upon his return. He was mediocre in 2017, with a 4.45 ERA and 1.35 WHIP, but he showed significant promise in 2016, when he posted a 2.88 ERA supported by a 48:13 K:BB over 50 innings. The Reds will hope the 2016 Lorenzen is the one they get upon his return.