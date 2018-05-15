Reds' Michael Lorenzen: Solid in first rehab outing
Lorenzen (shoulder) tossed a scoreless inning with a strikeout in his first rehab appearance Monday with Double-A Pensacola, C. Trent Rosecrans of The Athletic Cincinnati reports.
Lorenzen is likely to make three more rehab appearances before making a return to the majors, so expect him to remain in the minors for roughly another week if things go according to plan. Expect Lorenzen to work in middle relief for the Reds upon his return. He was mediocre in 2017, with a 4.45 ERA and 1.35 WHIP, but he showed significant promise in 2016, when he posted a 2.88 ERA supported by a 48:13 K:BB over 50 innings. The Reds will hope the 2016 Lorenzen is the one they get upon his return.
More News
-
Reds' Michael Lorenzen: Scheduled to begin rehab assignment•
-
Reds' Michael Lorenzen: Set for live batting practice Monday•
-
Reds' Michael Lorenzen: Throws bullpen session•
-
Reds' Michael Lorenzen: Throwing from 90 feet•
-
Reds' Michael Lorenzen: Starting throwing program Monday•
-
Reds' Michael Lorenzen: Not yet throwing•
-
Waivers: Buying upside and saves
Heath Cummings says it's an exciting week on the waiver wire and time to make some moves.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 8
It can't be Jorge Soler all the time, can it? Our Scott White offers some fresh names to use...
-
Week 8 two-start pitcher rankings
Week 8 (May 14-20) is a great week for two-start pitchers, according to Scott White. He helps...
-
Fantasy baseball rankings: Bench Bregman
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy baseball: Best, worst matchups
Chris Towers says you should target Kyle Schwarber, fade Yoenis Cespedes
-
Podcast: Sell Corbin? Sit Berrios?
Need to stream a pitcher next week? Looking to buy low or sell high? We’ve got you covered...